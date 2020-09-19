1/1
Patricia L. Brock
1945 - 2020
A Graveside service will be held for Mrs. Patricia L. Brock at 11 am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Forestlawn Gardens. Mrs. Brock passed away on September 4, 2020. Patricia "Pat" was born in Memphis, TN in 1945. Her family moved to Birmingham in 1960 and she graduated from Hewitt Trussville High School in 1963. She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Brock, in 1965. Pat and Tom moved to Anniston in 1972. She was a fiercely devoted and active mother and was involved in countless school and civic functions. She was known as "Mom Brock" to many childhood and college friends that congregated at the Brock house. She was the perfect hostess, loved a party, and loved even more to plan one. No holiday, birthday, or special occasion went unnoticed and was always an event to remember. Famous for her cooking, she fed her beloved friends and family well. Anyone close to her has a memory of a favorite meal or recipe shared. She became our beloved Gigi when her grandsons were born and she was the most generous loving, and caring Gigi a family could be blessed with. She was so very loved, and will be deeply missed, but she leaves behind a legacy of beautiful meals, celebrations, and love. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Thomas P. Brock; and her parents, James E. Leatherwood and Lois Faye Leatherwood. Mrs. Brock is survived by daughters, Kristin Smith and her husband, Jeff, and Julia McCary and her husband, Robert; and grandchildren, Andrew Thomas McCary, Jeb Patrick McCary, Jessica Lynn Smith , and Jennifer Smith Fox; and her sisters, Barbara Bender, Judy Marshall, and Gayle Oden. In lieu of flower, the family requests memorials be made to the Anniston Soup Bowl, 301 W 15th St, Anniston, AL 36201. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334

Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
