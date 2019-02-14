Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Magouirk. View Sign

Memorial Service for Patricia "Pat" Magouirk, 80, of Anniston, will be 11am today, February 14th, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Rev. Richard Green officiating. Pat passed away peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side on Monday, February 11, 2019. Survivors include her daughter, Samantha M. Magouirk (William J. Johnson Jr., "Billy"); sons, Richard "Rick" Abramski (Jammie), Ronald "Ronnie" Abramski (Michelle); grandchildren, Daniel Ellis Magouirk (Carlie Magouirk), Mackenzie Elizabeth Magouirk, Robert Abramski, Amy Abramski, Justine Abramski Lindsay, Michael Abramski, Jamie Abramski, Kelly Abramski, Ariana Murphy, Erica Frudenberg and Matthew Lipham; and great-grandchildren Hunter Ellis Magouirk, Malia Abramski, Iva May Abramski, Madison Frudenberg, Dakota Abramski, Austin Abramski, Gracie Abramski, Peanut Abramski, Jaden Starr, Madison Starr, Braden Starr, Aden Lipham and Noah Lipham. Pat is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ellis G. Magouirk; sons Robin "Pete" Abramski and Randall Abramski; sister Tommie Yarbrough Etheredge; and parents Lewis and Louise Yarbrough. Pat was a humble, hardworking woman who spent her free time fishing, raising Orchids, and quilting. She was a member of the Busy Bee's quilting group in Anniston. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 14, 2019

