1/1
Patricia Nichols Reaves
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The funeral service for Mrs. Patricia Nichols Reaves, 82, of Anniston, will be at 10:00 am on Friday, August 7, 2020 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Rev. Dunaway Conner officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. Mrs. Reaves passed away peacefully at home on August 3, 2020. Mana, as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren, was born in Macon, GA. She spent most of her childhood in Birmingham where she graduated from Samford University. She married her sweetheart, John Earl, then began teaching math at Shades Valley High School. 52 years ago they moved to Anniston to establish his ophthalmology practice. She has been faithfully serving at Golden Springs Baptist Church in many capacities including respected Bible teacher, mentor, pianist and organist. She served in several capacities in her community as well, preferring serving in the background to any spotlight. Mrs. Reaves will be forever remembered as a Godly, loving and devoted woman. Her life was an outpouring of her faith in humble Christian service and love to her family and others. Mrs. Reaves is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dr. John E. Reaves Sr.; and her parents, Mildred Newell Nichols and Edward Lane Nichols Jr. She is survived by her brother, Lane Nichols III and his wife Ann, of Boaz; sister, Janeal Shannon of Birmingham; daughters, Patti White and her husband, David, of Kennesaw, GA, and Millie Nelson and her husband, Matt, of Anniston; sons, Dr. John E. Reaves Jr. and his wife, Kendall, of Birmingham, and Eddie Reaves and his wife, Jennifer, of Eastaboga; and grandchildren, Jonathan and Hannah Reaves, David and Jordan White, Rebecca White Harris and her husband, Dallas, Kelly, Reaves, and Will Nelson, and James, Susanna, and Joshua Reaves. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Golden Springs Baptist Church Music Ministry, 3 Robertson Road, Anniston, AL 36207 or to Precept Ministries International, 7324 Noah Reid Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421 (www.precept.org). Due to the current state-mandated health order, all guests to the visitation and service are kindly requested to wear masks. Seating capacity will be limited to ensure social distancing. The family would like to ask that all those 65 or older or others at risk to please not put yourself at risk and not attend. Pat would not want to put anyone at risk. Please consider a note or please go to the K.L. Brown Memory Chapel website and express your condolences that way. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
K.L. Brown Memory Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
K.L. Brown Memory Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
K.L. Brown Memory Chapel
620 Golden Springs Road
Anniston, AL 36207
(256) 231-2334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved