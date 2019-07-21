Funeral ceremony for Patricia Rosa "Elbow" Jackson Lewis, 76, of Oxford, Al will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Clarence Henderson, Sr. Officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery with Goodson Funeral Home Inc. directing. Survivors include: Children, Jerry Lewis of Casper, WY, Michele White (Henry) of Riverdale, GA, Bridgette Russell of Oxford, AL, Larry Lewis (Sonya) of Anniston, AL, Eric Lewis (Cara) of Mt. Juliet, TN , Sister, Sarah Madden of Rochester, NY, eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of other loving relatives, Church family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr and Mrs. Lester Jackson, son, Dana Raynard Lewis, three brothers, Wilton, Leonard, and Larry Jackson two sisters, Barbara Vaughn and Jean Towns. "Ye Must Be Born Again" 256.237.9771.
Published in The Anniston Star on July 21, 2019