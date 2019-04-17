A celebration of life service for Patricia "Anne" Salinas, will be 6:00 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Andrew Salinas officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4- 6 pm at the funeral home. Anne passed away Sunday afternoon at her residence. She is Survived by her loving husband, Christopher M Salinas; daughter, Jessica Anne Minton (Michael) of Kentucky; sons, Gerald "Buddy" Bellar (Jami) and Travis Wade Bellar (Brittney) of Alabama; sister, Angela Williamson and Tammy Abney of Kentucky; brother Michael Bradley of Kentucky; grandchildren, Brannon Ace Bellar, Madison Rene Bellar, Peyton LeFaye Bellar, Travis Wayne Bellar, Abigail Marie Bellar, Alyvia Jayne Smyth, Katelyn Berry, Jacob Bruce, Hunter Bruce, Eevy Krislyn Bellar, and Jonah Lee Bellar; Great Grandson, Hanson Ace Bellar and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, William Rigsby; mother, Della Gibbs; brothers, Tommy Henderson and Donald Bradley. Anne lived a very full life in many different places. Her gypsy spirit was infectious to all that were fortunate enough to cross her path. She loved to live and lived to laugh. Many have been touched by her ability to make you feel like family and that you always had a place. Family and friends alike join with us in celebrating her life. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 17, 2019