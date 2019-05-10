Patricia Stewart McDowell, 73, of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. Born in Cherokee Co. AL to W.B. and Mary Ethel Lusk Stewart, she was a 1963 graduate of Spring Garden High School. Although she left the Piedmont area to live in Birmingham when she was 18 years old, she never lost her love for her church, Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a bookkeeper and her later years, she was a distributer of The Birmingham News. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Horace McDowell, Jr.; and brother: Larry William Stewart. She is survived by one son: Larry (Sam Gregory) McDowell of Brooklyn, NY; one daughter: Rebecca (Gary) Deason of Birmingham, AL; sister: Gail (Dennis) Stewart Maddox; and four grandchildren: Patricia Ethel Mae McDowell-Deason, Stewart Larry Alton McDowell- Deason, Idris Ashley Nelson Gregory-McDowell, and Eudora Esther Even Gregory-McDowell. Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Dansby Heritage Chapel from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. No other services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church in her memory. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the McDowell Family.