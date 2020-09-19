1/1
MSGT Patrick Allen Carney
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MSGT Patrick Allen Carney, born May 16, 1950 in Glendale, Ohio, went to be with the Lord September 11, 2020 at Regional Medical Center in Anniston, Alabama. He was a man of many accomplishments including twenty years of service in the United States Air Force where he served in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant. After retirement from the Air Force he served ten years as a Lieutenant for the Talladega Police Department, and ten years as a worker for Homeland Security. He enjoyed scuba diving, sports, music, being around family, and playing the piano. He leaves behind a loving wife of 47 years Janey Carney, a daughter Hope (Jerry) Godbee, two sons Keith (Karen) Carney and Mike (Summer) Carney. Grandchildren Kyle Carney, Christopher (Tiffany) Donaldson, Nicholaus (Victoria) Carney, River Godbee, Domenic Carney, Jordan Carney, Christian Carney, Alaina Godbee, Quentin Carney, Michael Carney, Nathan Carney, Joseph Carney, and Reid Carney. Great grandchildren Asher and Atlas Carney. Patrick is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Margaret Carney and his Granddaughter Laura Donaldson. Graveside services and military honors was held at 12:30 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. Rev. Martin Murray officiated the services. His family received friends Monday, September 14, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega directed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved