A visitation for Mr. Patrick Brett Everett, 40, of Pell City, will be from 1:30 - 3 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. A private graveside will be held. Patrick passed away on April 9, 2019. Patrick was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Quartermaster Corp. He was an Iraqi War veteran and served from 2000-2004. He was a culinary school graduate and loved to cook. His cheesecake was his family's favorite. Patrick is survived by his wife, Ruth Everett; his parents, Becky and Mike Everett; his father, Zach Shelley; a daughter, Emily Kimberly; his sister, Abby McCabe and her husband, Jerrod; a brother, Charlie Everett and his wife, Rebecca; his grandmother, Ruby Thomason; a niece, Maizy Grace McCabe; his best friend, William Grizzard; and his Trader Joe's family. Patrick was a survivor of Cystic Fibrosis and in his honor, the family requests contributions be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Association, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814(www.cff.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 11, 2019