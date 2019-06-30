Patrick Gene Wohlwend passed peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 69.
Preceded in death by his wife Jolynne Wohlwend Johnson.
Father to Jennifer Crockett and Julie McDonald; and Papa to Billy, Bryan, Sarah, Emma, and Madilynne. Patrick is further survived by sister Mary Boehm, brother Thomas Wohlwend, son-in-law Michael McDonald, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Patrick graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor's degree in Administration of Justice from Southern Illinois University where he served as a campus patrolman. Patrick will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a dedicated public servant for the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Calhoun County Jail. Patrick served during the Vietnam Era for more than two years as a Marine Corps Lieutenant.
Patrick had a contagious laugh and made everyone around him happy. His hobbies included history, politics, stock market, gardening, and coin collecting.
Patrick will be remembered at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Memorial Garden in Naples, Florida on July 13, 2019 at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fight Colorectal Cancer organization in Patrick's name at www.fightcolorectalcancer.org.
Published in The Anniston Star on June 30, 2019