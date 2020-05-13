Patrick Henry Siskey, 74, of Anniston passed away at RMC Anniston on May 7. 2020. Graveside services were held at Forestlawn Cemetery on Saturday May 9, 2020 at 10:00am with Dr. Rick Reaves officiating. Patrick Henry Siskey was born June 25, 1945, Anniston, Alabama. He retired from Anniston Army Depot after 10 years and retired from Anniston Fire Dept. after 23 years. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Two of his favorite things in life beside his family is fishing and Alabama football. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Hazel Siskey, and brothers, Charlie Siskey and Walter Siskey. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Siskey; daughters, Kelly Brown (Ronnie), Lorie Smith (Jeremy Fikes), Carla Smith (Steve): sister, Phyllis Dillman (David); brother, Jerry Siskey (Wanda); grandchildren, Cameron Brown, Layne Brown, Donovan Smith, Tyler Smith (Gemmelyn) and Lance Smith; great grandchildren, Annalee Smith and Piper Smith; father-in-law, Aubrey Pendergrass; sister-in-laws, Alline Siskey, Martha Siskey, Sue Magouirk (Ralph), Donna Drummond (Cecil) and Teressa Gross (Steve) and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers were Ronnie Brown, Layne Brown, Donovan Smith, Jeremy Fikes, Wesley Caldwell and David Dillman. Mr. Siskey was greatly loved by his family and all that knew him. Flowers will be accepted. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 13, 2020.