Patrick Henry Siskey
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Henry Siskey, 74, of Anniston passed away at RMC Anniston on May 7. 2020. Graveside services were held at Forestlawn Cemetery on Saturday May 9, 2020 at 10:00am with Dr. Rick Reaves officiating. Patrick Henry Siskey was born June 25, 1945, Anniston, Alabama. He retired from Anniston Army Depot after 10 years and retired from Anniston Fire Dept. after 23 years. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Two of his favorite things in life beside his family is fishing and Alabama football. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Hazel Siskey, and brothers, Charlie Siskey and Walter Siskey. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Siskey; daughters, Kelly Brown (Ronnie), Lorie Smith (Jeremy Fikes), Carla Smith (Steve): sister, Phyllis Dillman (David); brother, Jerry Siskey (Wanda); grandchildren, Cameron Brown, Layne Brown, Donovan Smith, Tyler Smith (Gemmelyn) and Lance Smith; great grandchildren, Annalee Smith and Piper Smith; father-in-law, Aubrey Pendergrass; sister-in-laws, Alline Siskey, Martha Siskey, Sue Magouirk (Ralph), Donna Drummond (Cecil) and Teressa Gross (Steve) and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers were Ronnie Brown, Layne Brown, Donovan Smith, Jeremy Fikes, Wesley Caldwell and David Dillman. Mr. Siskey was greatly loved by his family and all that knew him. Flowers will be accepted. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL 36206
2568205151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved