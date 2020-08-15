Mr. Paul Craig Bundrum, 53, of Riverside, Alabama was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on August 14, 2020. Mr. Bundrum loved life and lived it to the fullest every day. He was a long time employee of Honda of North America. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and Alabama Football. Craig never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Ruth Martin Bundrum; his grandparents; and by a daughter, Christinia Annabell Bundrum. He is survived by a daughter, Shelby Renee' Bundrum; son, Logan Martin Bundrum; father, Dallas LaFayette Bundrum; brother, Scott Bundrum (Kathy); sisters, Sabrina Bundrum Usrey (Glenn) and Brandy Michelle Bundrum Heindl (Rodney); Niece, Madison Heindl; nephews, Chad Usrey (Rebecca), Jarrod Bundrum (Michelle), Colton Bundrum (Madison) and Chase Heindl; several great-nieces and nephews; and his dog, Buster. He was also survived by his girlfriend, Tabatha Israel; and his former wife, Rhonda Bundrum. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at St. Clair Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jon Gillian officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 until 1:45 pm at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Fisher, Gary Walker, Tracy Sanders, Chad Usrey, Colton Bundrum, Jarrod Bundrum and Chase Heindl. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.