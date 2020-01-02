A funeral ceremony for Paul E. Lemons, 70, of Anniston, Al will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Walter L. Solomon, Sr. officiating, and Rev. William Fields, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Eden Hills Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1PM-5PM Friday, January 3, 2020 at the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home. Survivors include: his children, Carline (Arthur) Cottingham, Corey Lemons, Constance Owens, Cedric (Sabrina) Lemons, all of Anniston, Al; siblings, Randall Cornell Lemons, Valerie Renee (Ed) Mallard, and Sandra White; grandchildren, Artisia (Raynard) Truss, Darius Cottingham, Jalen Lemons, Nadia Curry, Ashley Lemons, Cameron Lemons, Chance Lemons, Makayla Owens and Hal Nichols; great-grandchildren, Nakhia Truss and Nehemiah Truss; uncle, Charles (Bubba) Evans; aunt, Wonda Morris, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Lemons; parents, John and Annie Mae Lemon; brother, John Larry Lemon; his sister, Nina Maria Lemon and a grandson, Monquise Owens. Goodson Funeral Home Inc. directing 256.237.9771
Published in The Anniston Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020