Funeral services for Mr. Paul Edward Brouillette, 80, of Alexandria, will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 8th 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father McDonald officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at the church on Sunday, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Mr. Brouillette passed away at home on June 3rd 2020. He is survived by his wife of 58 beautiful years, Mrs. Carolyn Brouillette; children, Randy Brouillette, Paul A. "Artie" Brouillette and his wife Kim, Paula Lott and her husband Bruce; grandchildren, Danni Lusk Surre and her husband Nick, Lauren Brouillette and her husband John, Dylan Lott, Patricia "Tricia" Brouillette, Josh Brouillette and his wife Justice, Megan Lott; great-grandchildren, Maddox Lusk-Lockaby, Gentry Surre, Everett Surre, Greyson Brouillette, Jack Albertson; sisters, Peggy Myers, Cindy Brouillette and her spouse Melanie, Connie Smoot and her husband Ed, Pam Smith and her husband Curtis, including a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Brouillette is proceeded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruth Brouillette. Pallbearers will be Kevin Fields, Shannon Sullivan, Jason Webb, Shane Seales, Jimmy Summerlin, and Patrick Michaelis. Honorary Pallbearers will be the past and present drivers of the DAV Anniston Van and the Knights of Columbus councils #9227 and #13513. Paul was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of the USA. He became the Council Trainer, receiving the Appreciation Pin, Honors Pin, and Thanks Badge. He was also a 35 year member of Boy Scouts of America and was Scoutmaster of Troop 6, Woodbadge, and Owl Patrol. In B.S.A. he received The Silver Beaver award, and was a member of the Order of the Arrow with Vigil Honors. Another honorary life membership he proudly kept was Charter member of Council #13513 Knights of Columbus, including lifetime member of DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Paul%20Brouillette" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans Chapter #98. There, he was the van coordinator and drove over 96,000 miles transporting Veterans to the VA Hospital in Birmingham, giving 11,572 hours of his dedicated service. Prior to these amazing accomplishments, he enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1956 and retired June of 1971 only to start working at the Anniston Army Depot from that year to 1995. During his service, he had 2 tours as a Veteran in Vietnam, receiving the Bronze Star. He was a lifetime member of the 1st Cav and the 101st Airborne Division. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to a group of your choice: Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church c/o Troop 6, P.O. Box 5010, Anniston, AL 36205; Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 5010, Anniston, AL 36205; Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama, c/o Camp Cottaquilla in Memory of Paul Brouillette, 105 Heatherbrook Park Drive, Birmingham, AL 35242; DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Paul%20Brouillette" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans Chapter #98, 1810 Noble Street, Anniston, AL 36201.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 6, 2020.