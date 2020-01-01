Memorial service for Paul Edward Parris ,69, of Jacksonville, will be Wednesday, January 01, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Howard and Rev. Ken Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday one hour prior to services. Mr. Parris passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Riverview Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Karen Green Parris of Jacksonville; one daughter, Brandi Parris Rose (David) of Webster Chapel; two grandchildren, Erin Caley Rose and Carson David Rose; two sisters, Rita Hoffner (Steve) of Kentucky and Pauline Tarkington of Jacksonville; several nieces and nephews; brother-In-law, Kevin Green (Lara) and his fur baby, Chichi. Mr. Parris was a longtime resident of the Calhoun County area. He attended Cedar Springs Elementary School and Jacksonville High School. He attended Mt. Gilead Baptist Church and was a member of the Girl Scouts of Camp Cottaquilla for 15 years. He was owner of Paul Parris Masonry and was a member of the Calhoun County Home Builders for 20 years. He loved family gatherings, the mountains, grilling and running the river. Mr. Parris was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Sarah Parris; sister, Ruby Jo Owens; Brother, Roy Jr. Parris; and brother-in-law, Bill Tarkington.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Chris Hoffner, Matt Hoffner, Terrance Black, Curtis Beal, Kevin Green, Ken Green, Wayne Baugh, Johnny Williamon, Rocky Brandt, and former employees of Parris Masonry.

