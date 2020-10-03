Funeral service for Paul Evans Zeigler 73, will be Tuesday, October 6, at noon at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapal with Rev. Byron Jackson and Rev. P.Q. English, officiating. Mr. Zeigler passed away on September 28, 2020 at Jackson Hospital, Montgomery, AL. Mr. Zeigler graduated from Cobb High School and retired from the City of Anniston. Survivors include his wife: Brenda A. Zeigler; daughter: Lalcita Harris; sons: Eric (Danielle) Tolson, Rodriques C. Tyus (Kimberly); 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchildren; siblings:Barbara (Leonard) Brown, Betty White, John D. Zeigler (Cynthia), Wherlee (Lula) Zeigler; in-laws: Brenda C. Tyus, Roberta Tyus, George Bolton other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Evans Zeigler and Bertha Lee Mottey. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store