Paula Guthrie, 68, lifelong member of the Wellington and Duke community, won her battle with cancer Tuesday. She passed surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home. She is survived by her sons, Brian (Michele) Neely, Jeremy (Ashley) Guthrie and Cory (Amanda) Guthrie and her sisters Shelia (Eddie) Johnson and Shelby (Bob) Thornton and her sisters-in-law Wanda and Judy Guthrie. The lights of her life were her grandchildren, Nicholas and Zachary Neely; Emma and Aiden Guthrie; and Cooper "Miracle Baby" Guthrie. She joins her husband, Terry Guthrie, Brother Tommy Noah, Mother and Father Margarette and Lovel Noah and her brother-in-law Mike Brock. Mother loved to go to the beach, fish and go to the casino with Brenda and Paul Curvin. Many of the antics of her life included those ingredients and she lived to the fullest every day. She was a civil servant for most of her life and loved the comradery that job afforded her. She also traveled extensively with the job and saw most of the United States. We will miss cooking, her driving instruction and her attempts to reel in her sons over-the-top jokes. As in everything she did, her last selfless act was to donate her remains in hopes that one day there will be no more suffering from that vile disease. The After Party will be held at her home Saturday, August 31. Please bring a dish, a chair and HAPPY Paula stories. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to St. Jude's Children's Cancer Research Fund. Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 23, 2019

