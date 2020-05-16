Funeral services for Mrs. Paula W. Higgins, 74, of Anniston, will be Sunday, May 17th 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Eulaton United Methodist Church with Rev. Virgil Bohn and Pastor Gary Burns officiating. Family will welcome friends one hour prior to service for visitation. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Higgins passed away unexpectedly on May 15th 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Britt Mitchell, Ashley Crowson and her husband Danny; grandchildren, Jake Johnson and his fiancée Marey Anna, Lucy Williams, Daniel Crowson, Lauren Crowson; great-grandson, Ryker Woodard, including a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Higgins is proceeded in death by her husbands Jimmy Mitchell and Doug Higgins; parents, Acker and Glendine Wesson. Pallbearers will be Danny Crowson, Jake Johnson, Daniel Crowson, Gorden Mitchell, Steve Kines, Jeff Smith, and Jackie Mitchell. Paula was such a caring and compassionate person who always put other peoples needs first, before her own. She was a nurse of 15 years, beginning at Anniston Medical Clinic and retiring in February 2020 from the VA Clinic of Oxford. As a mother, she taught her family how to love unconditionally and when things got rough, she would always remind them of her favorite saying, "THIS TOO SHALL PASS." She is loved so much by many and will be missed by all who knew her. Online condolences may be made at www. graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on May 16, 2020.