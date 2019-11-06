Ms. Pauline Yvette Arrington, age 74, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed from this life on November 2, 2019 at her home. Ms. Arrington was born in Bowdon, Georgia, on May 12, 1945, the daughter of the late Pat and Sibyl Lowery Arrington. She was retired after working through the years at Southwire, Coweta County District Attorney's Office, and Carrollton Police Department. Like her father, she was a people person never meeting a stranger. She spent many of her later years taking care of others needs including her father, mother, and four uncles and aunts that she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Pat Arrington and Sibyl Lowery Arrington; and a chosen sister and best friend, Alice Drew. Having no immediate family remaining, she is survived by her chosen family, Jimmy and Paula Ogle; Jaime, Melintha, Evan and Sophia Martinez; Lars, Jenna, Aubree, Abigail, and Charleigh Marvin; Corbett, Kayce, Hudson and Caleb Drew; Jason and Lynn Drew; and a very special cousin, Kim Lowery Lewis. Special appreciation goes to care givers Judy Buchanan, Carolyn Samples Terry and Celia McCord as well as a special thanks to Encompass home health and hospice care. Ms. Arrington's service will be held at Ranburne First Baptist Church in Ranburne, Alabama on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. CST. Prior to the services, she will lie-in-state from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour. Rev. Lonnie Skinner will officiate the service and a eulogy will be given by Corbett Drew. Ryan Robertson will provide the inspirational music. Pallbearers will be Steve Tucker, Chuck Smith, Danny Mobley, Jason Drew, Lars Marvin and Jaime Martinez. Interment will follow in Ranburne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Ms. Arrington requests that donations be made to the Ranburne First Baptist Church music ministry. Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the service.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 6, 2019