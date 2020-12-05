Graveside service for Mrs. Pearlie Bush of Anniston will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery. Pastor Chandra Huguley will officiate. Mrs. Bush passed away December 2, 2020 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Bush; parents, Willie Smith and Eva Heard; daughter, Christine Bush; grandsons, Marquis Brewster and Zachary Bush; and sister, Margaret Kennedy. Mrs. Bush was a life-long resident of Anniston and a resident of Fayetteville, NC for ten years. She was the first resident of Casey Estates, and gave birth to the first set of triplets in Calhoun County. Mrs. Bush loved to cook, and was an expert baker. Mrs. Bush was a woman of great strength, courage, grace, love and tenderness. She always greeted everyone with a smile and she cherished her family. She walked in wisdom and humility, and with her life and her words she showed her family what it is to live with boldness and self-confidence. As a family, we are grateful for her life and we live with the hope we will see her again. Mrs. Bush is survived by her children, Glen Bush and his wife, Mary, Debora Vickers and her husband, Timothy, Eva Pugh and her husband, Julius, Herbert Taye Bush and his wife, Becky, Harriet Brewster, and Hollye Bush; grandchildren, Jariva Scott and her husband, Van Jois, Timara Brewster, Quenten Tillie and his wife, Beth, Cedric Bush, Tanisha Pugh, Brandon Tillie and his wife, Ashley, Ambria Brewster, Antonius Bush, Dariyen Brewster, Karlitha Pugh, and Tavares Bush; great-grandchildren, Khalel Bush, Leilani Bush,Kennadi Wyatt, Aezra Brewster, Brooke Rhoden, Bella Tillie, Kaydence Tille, Zaire Pugh, LeRon Pugh, Trey Carter Pugh, Raythe Ann Brewster, and Summer Scott; great great- grandchildren, Derrick Rhoden III and Kimoree Rhoden; brother-in-law, Robert Bush; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pallbearers will be Mrs. Bush's grandsons and nephews. The family would like to thank Felecia Buckner for loving and taking such good care of her. "She is clothed with strength and dignity. She laughs without fear of the future." Proverbs 31:25 Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
