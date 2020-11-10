1/1
Peggy Ann Mayne
Services for Peggy Ann Mayne, 65, of Anniston, will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Ray Morris will be officiating. Mrs. Mayne passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Regional Medical Center surrounded by family and friends.She is survived by her 3 children, Wendy Hewitt (Brad), Tina Barclay (Franklin), Earnest "Sonny" Mayne (Mary); her 8 grandchildren, Savannah Hewitt, Austin Hewitt, Victoria Ball (Oshae), Kevin Pitts, Logan Mayne, Hollie Whigham (Trevor), Destinee Hewitt and Madison Mayne; 4 great grandchildren, Rylee Mayne, Zoey Ball, Ja'Kobi Ball, and Journee Ball; her 7 sisters, Evelyn Smith, Kathy Couey, Sue Sellers (James), Brenda Holder (Eddie), Debbie Dotson (Steve), and Sherry Lynch (John), Linda Levens, and several nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Ernest Wayne Mayne; parents, Lola and Meral Levens; brother Donald Levens. Pallbearers will be Austin Hewitt, Kevin Pitts, Logan Mayne, Trevor Whigham, Oshae Ball, and Chris Apple. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Hewitt, John Lynch, and Ja'Kobi Ball. Mrs. Mayne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She had a special place in her heart for all kids. She was known as "MawMaw" to everyone. She was loved and adored by everyone that knew her. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com

Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL 36206
2568205151
