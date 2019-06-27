The funeral service for Mrs. Peggy H. Dothard, 75, of Weaver, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. The Bishop Jerry Irwin, Bishop Herbert Ford and Pastor Don Maddox will officiate, and burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Dothard passed away June 25, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Daniel Dothard; parents, Aubra and Lola Houck; sisters, Sarah Hughes and Jo Graham; and brother, Fred Houck. Mrs. Dothard was born in White Plains and was a long-time resident of Weaver. She attended Harvest Church of God; she loved reading and studying the Bible; and loved being outdoors with her flowers. Her "job" was loving and caring for her family, a "job" she was proud to have. Mrs. Dothard is survived by her daughters, Lisa Morgan and her husband, Tim, and Susan Dothard Perry; grandchildren, Josh Morgan and his wife, Jeanette, and Spencer Perry; great-grandson, Greyson Morgan; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harvest Church of God Ladies Ministry, 520 Golden Springs Road, Anniston, AL 36207. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Homes Anniston & Jacksonville 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on June 27, 2019