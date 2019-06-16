Graveside service for Mrs. Peggy Jean Argo, 86, of Jacksonville, will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, June 17,2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Bryian Watts will officiate. Her family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., on Monday, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel, Golden Springs.
Mrs. Argo passed away at her home on June 14, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Argo.
Mrs. Argo was a native of Winston County, Alabama and a resident of Jacksonville for several years. She was a member of White's Gap Baptist Church.
Mrs. Argo is survived by her children, Wanda Lee Cody and her husband Steve, Shelba Lynn Argo, Pamela Jean Angle and her husband James; grandchildren, Jeff Cash his wife Jerri, Sidney Cody, James Turner and his wife, Gloria, Jason Argo and his wife, Amanda, Greg Turner, John Vile Jr. and his wife, Karen; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Williams, Timothy Cullins, and Yvonne Callahan and her husband, Buddy; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Opal Ingram.
Pallbearers will be Donovan Cody, James Turner, Jason Argo, Jalon Turner, Wyatt Cash, and Sidney Cody. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Cash, and Alex Wilkerson.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Anniston Star on June 16, 2019