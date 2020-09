Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside service for Peggy Jean Fogle 80, will be Saturday, September 19, at 11 am at the Eden Hills Cemetery with Rev. Jerrell Hicks, officiating. Mrs. Fogle passed away on September 15, 2020. Mrs. Fogle retired from FMC after 20 years of service. Survivors include her children: John H. Blake, Juanita J. Blake, Robert Blake, Willie A. (Frank) Parker, Zenobletha (Darryl) Gaston, Larry Blake, Nancy E. (Terry) Culler, Barbara J. Blake, 26 grandchildren,49 great grandchildren, caregivers, Jessica and Donna, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Roberts and Lillie Mae Roberts, husband, Herbert Fogle, children, Dorothy Ann Brand, Clarence Edward Blake, brother, Willie George Simpson. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

