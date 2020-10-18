1/
Mr. Philip A. Viscasillas
The Funeral Mass for Mr. Philip A. Viscasillas, 79, of Jacksonville, will be at 11 am on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Father Thomas Nattekkadan will officiate and burial will follow in Jacksonville City Cemetery.
Mr. Viscasillas passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center with his daughter, Noelle, by his side.
Mr. Viscasillas was born to Felipe Angel Viscasillas and Maria de Rosario Viscasillas in East Orange, NJ. He was raised in the Washington Heights section of New York City. He attended Cardinal Hayes High School and was a member of the Pershing Rifles at New York University in the Bronx, NY. He was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force in 1962. He retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1990 after a successful 28 year career and serving two tours of duty in Vietnam. His many decorations and awards include the Air Medal, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and earning the Purple Heart. He had been a resident of Jacksonville, AL since 1985. He was also a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Mr. Viscasillas is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Carol A. Viscasillas, and a daughter, Kristin Leigh Viscasillas.
He is survived by his daughter, Noelle Paramoure and her husband, Dwight; granddaughters, Julia and Haley Paramoure; a brother, Rafe Viscasillas and his wife, Valerie; and numerous nephews and nieces.
In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the service and reception are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
