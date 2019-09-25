Mr. Philip C. Sepulveda passed away in Anniston on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Mr. Sepulveda is survived by his parents, Harriet Hubbard Sepulveda and C.H. Sepulveda of Anniston; his former spouse, Martha Ventura Sepulveda; his sons, Benjamin and Stephen of Minneapolis, MN; his siblings, Teresa Adkins of Denver, CO, Martha Drury of Danville, CA, Anna Roeser and Laura Gaughan, both of Chicago, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Phil received an engineering degree from the University of Illinois and an MBA from New York University. He was a consultant in business continuity and disaster recovery for major U.S. corporations including the Mayo Clinic, Wells Fargo, the State of Minnesota, and others. A Funeral Mass will be at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Anniston on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am. Father John McDonald will be officiating. Following Mass, a private burial will be held at Edgemont Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 25, 2019