Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Funeral service 11:00 AM Parker Memorial Baptist Church Anniston , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Rev. Philip 'Phil' Whisenhunt, age 93, of Anniston, will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Parker Memorial Baptist Church in Anniston. The family will receive friends in the CLC Fireside Room from 10:00 am until the time of the service. His son in law, Rev. Robert E. Elliott, will be officiating along with Bro. Mack Amis.

Rev. Whisenhunt passed into the presence of his Lord on September 18, 2019 at NHC Place in Anniston where he received superior care and love.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Beth Elliott (Rob), James Whisenhunt, and Gwen Moore (Kim); grandchildren, Drew Moore, Joanna Elliott, JD Elliott, and a host of extended family members and friends.

He is preceded in his passing by his wife, Lois Whisenhunt; his brother, Dick Whisenhunt, and his infant grandchildren, Philip Moore, Emily Moore, Stephen Moore, and Kimbrel Moore.

After graduating from Dallas Theological Seminary in 1956, Phil served as an assistant pastor in Columbus, Ohio before becoming the senior pastor at Racine Bible Church in Racine, Wisconsin from 1959-1977. He then pastored Waterford Community Church in Waterford, Michigan from 1977-1993. Upon retirement, he and Lois moved to Anniston where he served as interim pastor for many churches through the Calhoun County Baptist Association until 2006. He continued to preach and sing every Sunday at NHC Place until he had a stroke (while preaching!) at the age of 90. He loved God's Word and God's people.

His 93 years were well spent "pressing on in the strength of the Lord." Matthew 6:20 "But lay up for yourselves treasures in Heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal."

2 Timothy 4:8 "Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love His appearing."

Miller Funeral Home and Crematory

256-831-4611

A funeral service for Rev. Philip 'Phil' Whisenhunt, age 93, of Anniston, will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Parker Memorial Baptist Church in Anniston. The family will receive friends in the CLC Fireside Room from 10:00 am until the time of the service. His son in law, Rev. Robert E. Elliott, will be officiating along with Bro. Mack Amis.Rev. Whisenhunt passed into the presence of his Lord on September 18, 2019 at NHC Place in Anniston where he received superior care and love.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Beth Elliott (Rob), James Whisenhunt, and Gwen Moore (Kim); grandchildren, Drew Moore, Joanna Elliott, JD Elliott, and a host of extended family members and friends.He is preceded in his passing by his wife, Lois Whisenhunt; his brother, Dick Whisenhunt, and his infant grandchildren, Philip Moore, Emily Moore, Stephen Moore, and Kimbrel Moore.After graduating from Dallas Theological Seminary in 1956, Phil served as an assistant pastor in Columbus, Ohio before becoming the senior pastor at Racine Bible Church in Racine, Wisconsin from 1959-1977. He then pastored Waterford Community Church in Waterford, Michigan from 1977-1993. Upon retirement, he and Lois moved to Anniston where he served as interim pastor for many churches through the Calhoun County Baptist Association until 2006. He continued to preach and sing every Sunday at NHC Place until he had a stroke (while preaching!) at the age of 90. He loved God's Word and God's people.His 93 years were well spent "pressing on in the strength of the Lord." Matthew 6:20 "But lay up for yourselves treasures in Heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal."2 Timothy 4:8 "Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love His appearing."Miller Funeral Home and Crematory256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close