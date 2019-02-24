Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip C. "Pete" Fleming. View Sign

Funeral service for Phillip "Pete" C. Fleming, 58, of Wellington will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Pastor Michael Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12-2pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Mr. Fleming passed away at his home on Monday, February 18th, 2019.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Jerri Fleming; daughters Kelly Fleming (Zac) and CPL Jesica Fleming; grandchildren Tripp and Baylee Luker; sister Linda Roper (Steve); brother Michael Fleming (Kim); and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Fleming is preceded in death by his parents, Ivory and Frankie Mae Fleming.

Pallbearers will be Calon Fleming, David Fleming, Scott Fleming, Michael Fleming, Larry Fleming, and Joe Newmans.

Phil was a loving husband, father and Grandfather and a great friend to many people. Anyone who knew him knew he was a hard worker and a man of his word.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Gray Brown-Service Mortuary

