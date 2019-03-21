Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Roger Dempsey. View Sign

Funeral service for Phillip Roger Dempsey, 61, of Piedmont will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. William Cain officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m. Mr. Dempsey passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Anniston RMC. He is survived by one sister, Shirley Dempsey Tucker (John) of Gulf Shores; one brother, Jerry Dempsey of Piedmont; two nieces, Lesa Buttram Tibbs (Cory) of Atlanta, Georgia and Lisa Bridell (Billy) of Birmingham; one nephew, Heath Dempsey of Piedmont; great nieces and great nephews, Scout Dempsey, Cory Dempsey, Ragland Machin, Brian Machin and Mary Aileen Machin; and many cousins. Pallbearers will be Heath Dempsey, James Parris, Matt Morgan, Mike Davis, Rickey Davis and Steve Davis. Mr. Dempsey was a lifelong resident of Piedmont and retired from Springs Industries with 31 years of service. He was an avid Alabama football fan, enjoyed cooking and raised beautiful flowers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Ola Dempsey; and his sister-in-law, Sue Dempsey. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Piedmont Rescue Squad, PO Box 333, Piedmont, AL 36272