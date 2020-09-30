A funeral service for Mr. Phillip Turley, 56 of Wedowee, will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. His nephew, Bryan Wysner, will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on the same day from 12:00 - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Turley passed away on September 27, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 36 years, Rita Turley; children, Kristy Turley (Ryan Knowles) and Scott Turley (Carrie Rowe); grandchildren, Alexander Knowles, Kaitlyn Knowles, Sailor Knowles, Greyson Turley, Jaxon Turley; siblings, Margrette Christopher, Sandra Wysner (Maley), Gerald Turley (Carol), David Turley (Linda), Deborah Sue Chandler, Stevie Turley (Debby), Michael Turley (Debra); fur baby's, Nakita and Diva, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Inez Turley and his brothers in law, Robert Christopher and Mike Chandler. Pallbearers will be Matthew Berdeaux, Lance Martin, Chris Smith, Mike Smith, Noah Chandler, Zachary Chandler, Dillan Turley, and Houston Chandler. Mr. Turley enjoyed being outside. He liked hunting, fishing, walking his dogs and taking walks in the woods. He loved writing. He had a way with his words and was able to use his ability to write to encourage his friends and family. Mr. Turley loved everyone and was very easy going. Mr. Turley was a loving and caring husband, father, Paw Paw, brother and friend and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

