Phoebe Marie "Marie" Crow. Visitation 5:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Anniston , AL

Phoebe "Pam" Marie Crow, May 15, 1929 - August 25, 2019. Born to parents, Frank Adolph and Euphemia Avery Roerich in Pittsburgh, PA and raised alongside her older brother, Frank Adolph "Sonny" Roerich Jr., Pam lived through the depression and many major world changes, melding each era into her 90-year legacy. She loved music and dance of all varieties, reading and all things fancy. She was a model and dancer who loved performing and singing whether in the theater or in your living room. Always the life of the party, she enjoyed entertaining and getting together with friends. A voracious reader, she collected and exchanged books keeping notes on each before passing them on for others to cherish. She was never without a good story. Raising three girls in the baby boomer years in Pittsburgh, she shared her passion for manners, social skills, and proper accessorizing with each of her young ladies. While not all traditions remained fixtures with her children, many intuitively found their way into the hearts of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with her love of song, dance and literature. Lovingly known as Guggy to her grand generation, she did her due diligence to defy the traditional role of grandmother. She empowered her granddaughters to seek adventure and never settle. She believed in putting your best foot forward (life and modelling advice), so chipped manicures, poor posture and frumpy clothing were simply rubbish. She enjoyed tending her garden where she cared for the wild birds and squirrels that visited her daily. In 2014, Alzheimer's Disease tested her spirit and brought Pam to Alabama to be closer to her family. Ultimately residing at Autumn Cove, she was gratefully cared for by family, nurses and staff who encouraged her star power to continue to shine. Nobly determined to maintain her independence, she kept her vigor and resolve throughout her journey. On Sunday, August 25th 2019, Pam's star was returned to the heavens. She is survived by her children- Nancy Nelson, Denver, CO, Janet Miller (James), Anniston, AL, Carole Gannon (Fran) Pittsburgh, PA; her grandchildren- Margie McConnell Turrettini (Andre), Denver, CO, Maureen McConnell Robinson (Cory), Wesfield, IN, Jennifer Monahan Hoel (Brian), Charleston, SC, Becky Miller Simmons (Rusty), Anniston, AL, Allison Miller York (Matt), Birmingham, AL, Jaime Lynne Miller, New York City, NY, Kaitlyn Gannon Khadem (Sean), Pittsburgh, PA, Sean Gannon, Pittsburgh, PA, Casey Gannon Waugh (Jamie), Pittsburgh, PA; and thirteen great-grandchildren (and counting!)- Julia, James; Ethan, Logan, Jayden; Liam, Kellan; Reagen, Russell; Isaac; Lila, Arlo; Emmett. The family will receive friends at First Presbyterian Church, Anniston in the parlor on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. 