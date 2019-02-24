Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Marie Cain Stephens. View Sign

Funeral services for Phyllis Marie Cain Stephens, 57 of Anniston will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at 12:00 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Pastor Clifford McCain officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Stephens went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Louisiana.

Survivors include her husband Kenneth Stephens, daughters, Crystal Marie Dover Jenkins (Sam), Mary "Nikki" Stephens Queen (Richard), grandchildren, Madison and Alyson Jenkins, Aric, Tyris and Kenneth Queen, her mother Mary Joyce Cain, sister, Renae Snelling, brothers, Phillip and Jesse Cain.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her father Joe Cain.

Pallbearers will be Robert Snelling, Ray Snelling, Ryan O'Neill, Jason McClain, Ronald Hyatt, Chris Gurley.

Phyllis was a former resident of Calhoun County, but was residing in Thibodaux, La. She attended Wellborn High School. She was a loving mother and grandmother and wife. She enjoyed fishing, dancing, loyal friend to everyone. Will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.

