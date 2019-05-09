Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Selcke "Phyl" Weaver. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis "Phyl" Selcke Weaver, 96, passed away at her home at Meadowlake Farm in Oxford on Friday, April 26, 2019. Phyl was born February 4, 1923 in Petersburg, IL to Rev. Benno H. Selcke Sr. and Frieda Bente Selcke. She graduated from Petersburg Harris High School in 1941, and studied nursing at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. In 1944, Phyl married Dr. Frank Weaver of Anniston. After his discharge from the US Air Force in 1946, they moved permanently to Anniston, where he opened his dental practice in 1947. As a registered dental hygienist and a certified dental assistant, Phyl assisted Dr. Weaver in their practice until their retirement in 1984. She was a past president of the Calhoun County Dental Assistants Association and the Alabama Dental Assistants Association. She also served as secretary on the National Board of Certification of Dental Assistants. Since Dr. Weaver's death in 1994, Phyl continued the operation of Meadowlake Farm, a cattle and hay operation. In 2004, she placed her beloved farm in the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust to be sure the beautiful spot will remain as such. She was a member of the Alabama Cattlemen's Association, the Calhoun County Cattlemen's Association, as well as The Chautauqua Club, and was a former member of The Algonquins, the Tuesday Sewing Club, and the Salvation Army Auxiliary. Phyl is survived by her niece, Sandra Selcke Bernardi and her husband, Dr. Patrick A. Bernardi, of Oxford; a nephew, Stephen F. Selcke and his wife, Katherine D. Selcke, of Western Springs, IL; a niece, Brigitte Selcke Tournier of Overton, Hampshire, England; great nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Bernardi and her husband, Andrew Burk, of Eastaboga, Gregory Bernardi of Oxford, Benjamin Selcke of Peoria, IL, Daniel Selcke of Chicago, IL, Andrew Selcke of New York, NY, Emilie Tournier Jarvis and her husband, Jamie Jarvis, of Ashford Hill, Hampshire, England, and Edward Tournier of New York, NY; and three great great nephews, Culver Burk of Eastaboga, and Charlie Jarvis and Henry Jarvis, both of England. Phyl also leaves behind her faithful employees, Vivin Shears of Heflin, and James Bowman of Wellington. She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her two brothers, Dr. Benno H. Selcke Jr. and Fredric B. Selcke. As Phyl requested, there will be no public funeral service. The family wishes to thank Dr. Igor Bidikov and the nurses and employees of Kindred Hospice for their wonderful care. Memorials may be made to benefitting animals. Published in The Anniston Star on May 9, 2019

