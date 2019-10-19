Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reposing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Missionary Baptist Church Funeral 11:00 AM First Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral ceremony for Priscilla Hendricks Marshall, 63, of Anniston, Al will be held 11:00 AM Saturday October 19, 2019 at the First Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor James Reed, officiating. Burial will follow in Anniston Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Marshall passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at RMC. Mrs Marshall remain will arrive one hour prior to her service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, the and Calhoun County Humane Society. Priscilla was educated in the Anniston Public School System and graduated from Anniston High School. She received her Bachelor's degree from Park College- Kansas City Missouri and her Master's degree from the University of Alabama. She recently received her PhD from the university of Phoenix. Dr Marshall career in teaching has spanned over a 41 year period from the time she began Alexandria High School. Dr. Marshall remained at Alexandria for 27 years before transferring to Douglasville Ga. She was a Golden Life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and a member of the order of the Eastern Stars, Slaughter's Delight Chapter #782. Survivors include: her son, Kurt (Cokilius) Marshall of Huntsville, Al; her two grandchildren, Madisyn and Kurt Jr.; her siblings, Thelma Celestine Jinko of Ohio, Ernest (Sally) Hendricks Sr., of Ohio, a dear friend, Caudie Weeks of Anniston, Al; a host of other relatives, friends, and former co-workers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Marshall, parents, Ernest and Ola Mae Hendricks, Sr.; brother, Freddie; sister, Wanda.

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 19, 2019

