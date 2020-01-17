Funeral service for Prophetess Margaret Bragg 83, will be Saturday, January 18, at 11:30 am at the Springhill Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. Kevin Baker, pastor, Rev. L. C. Thomas, officiating. Interment will follow in Eden Hills Cemerery. Mrs. Bragg passed away January 12, 2020 at Diversicare of Lanett. Mrs. Bragg's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. Survivors include her son: Dwight Thomas; brother Franklin (Mariam) Kirk; grandchildren: Teaira Thomas and Darin Thomas; great grandchildren, care givers: Carl (Marivia) Kirk, Gwendolyn (Cleveland) Bailey, Jucether Larkins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Sr. and Emma Kirk, husband, Eugene E. Bragg, siblings: Odessa Kirk, Amanda Hawkins, Mary Carwell, Ruby Reese, Marvin Kirk JR., Edward Kirk, and Claude Kirk. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 17, 2020