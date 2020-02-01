Rabbi Paul Irving Bloom died peacefully in Atlanta, Georgia on January 29th at the age of 88. Irving is survived by his loving wife of almost 65 years Patricia Frankel Bloom of Atlanta, children Jonathan (Aurora) Bloom of Columbus, Ohio and daughter Judy (Jonathan) Minnen of Atlanta, Georgia, grandchildren Michael Minnen, Molly Minnen and Ariel Bloom, nephew Michael J. Bloom of Buffalo, New York and niece Nadine A, Bloom of Amsterdam, New York. Irving was born on November 30, 1931 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was a first generation American. He spent most of his childhood in Vidalia, Georgia graduating from Vidalia High School in 1948. He briefly attended the University of Georgia before transferring to and graduating from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Political Science in 1952. Irving remained in Cincinnati for study at Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion, and was ordained a Rabbi in 1956. He married Pat in 1955. While at HUC, Irving served as a student Rabbi in Anniston from 1953 - 1955. He fondly remembered buying Pat's engagement ring at Sterling Jewelers. After ordination, Irving served as a chaplain in the United States Air Force from 1956 - 1958. After his military service, Irving accepted a position at Temple Sinai, New Orleans as Assistant Rabbi to Rabbi Julian Feibelman from 1958 - 1960. Irving served as Rabbi of the Springhill Avenue Temple in Mobile from 1960 - 1973. Living in Mobile during these years gave Irving and Pat the opportunity to live, experience and participate in many moving, meaningful, heartbreaking and hopeful moments of the Civil Rights Movement. While Irving was a student at HUC he completed the course work for a Masters in Political Science which he completed a decade later when he was motivated to write his thesis on the desegregation of the public schools in Mobile. He later accepted a position at Temple Israel in Dayton, Ohio and served that congregation from 1973 until his retirement in 1997. After retiring, Irving continued serving as part-time Rabbi, traveling monthly to Congregation Beth Israel in Gadsden until its closing in 2011 and to Temple Beth-El in Anniston until he retired again in June 2017. He and Pat treasured the chance to renew old friendships. Irving was warm, generous and witty. He loved studying and living Judaism, was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends. He enjoyed a good laugh and a good meal and loved to travel. He was a humble role model to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. A funeral is scheduled for Sunday, February 2 at 11:00am at the Springhill Avenue Temple Cemetery in Mobile with a shiva reception following at the Springhill Avenue Temple. A memorial service and luncheon will be held Friday, February 7 at 11:00am at Lenbrook in Atlanta. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to a synagogue or .
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 1, 2020