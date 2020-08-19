1/1
Rachael Holland Griffin
Rachael Holland Griffin, age 68 of Anniston, Alabama went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2020.
Rachael was born in Anniston on January 28, 1952 to the late Horace C. & Ann M. Holland. A long time Anniston resident, Rachael graduated in 1970 from Anniston High School and went on to own Merle Norman Cosmetics in Anniston and Oxford.
Rachael was precede in death by her parents, Horace C. and Ann M. Holland, husband, Curtis W. Griffin and sister, Silvia Moore.
She is survived by her son, Clint (Sandra) Williams; grandchildren, Jaeson and Anna Kate Williams, Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Joan Pate, Lownesboro, Alabama; brother, Rodney (Rosa) Holland, Anniston, Alabama and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private family service will be held at Forestlawn Gardens & Mausoleum at a later date.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Calhoun County Humane Society or any charity of your choice.

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
