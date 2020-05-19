A memorial service for Mr. Ralph Hammett, 87 and Mrs. Nancy Hammett, 82, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Jacksonville Church of Christ with Brother Gary McCurdy officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 pm at the church.
After 64 years of marriage, their prayer to leave this earth together was answered. Mr. and Mrs. Hammett passed away within 48 hours of each other, Mr. Hammett on March 19, 2020, and Mrs. Hammett on March 21, 2020.
The Hammett's are survived by their son, Ralph Stanton Hammett and his wife, Susan; daughter, Gaye H. Phillips and her husband, Bobby; granddaughters, Brandy Morrow (Shane), Courtney Madrigal, Abbey Lane Phillips, and Alison Culp (Robby); great-grandchildren, Mason, Mayley & Maddyn Morrow, Elliana Madrigal, and Samantha & Charlie Culp. Mr. Hammett is survived by his siblings, Jim Hammett, Rick Hammett and Sherry Stanley; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Winnie Hammett; and brothers, Charles T. Hammett and Don T. Hammett. Mrs. Hammett is survived by her siblings, Peggy Steed, Eddie Reaves, Cherry Wiley, Sue Ray and Becky Hollis; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Lois Lee Simmons (Deward) and father, Clyde E. Reaves Sr.
Mrs. Hammett was a Jacksonville native. She taught bible classes at the Jacksonville, 25th & Noble, Central and Weaver congregations of the church of Christ. She was presently a member of the Lebanon church of Christ. She is a graduate of Jacksonville High School. She also earned her B.S. Degree in Elementary Education and Master's Degree in Education from Jacksonville State University. She was named to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges in 1958-59. Mrs. Hammett taught school at Jacksonville, Anniston City Schools, and Ft. McClellan Elementary School, for a total of 32 years. She was active in education associations and several civic clubs in Jacksonville & Anniston. She was also active in the Alabama Public Library Service while employed eight years by the Anniston-Calhoun County Public Library, and was an avid gardener.
Mr. Hammett was also a Jacksonville native, and graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1951. He was a member of the church of Christ since 1955, serving as Deacon and Elder at 25th and Noble St. church of Christ and as an Elder at Central church of Christ in Anniston. Mr. Hammett was a current member of Lebanon church of Christ in Piedmont. He served as Past President of the Anniston Lions Club, the Anniston Industrial Management Club, and Anniston Credit Men's Association. Mr. Hammett was a Korean war Veteran, where he proudly served his beloved country with two years active duty. He was also a member of the Alabama National Guard for twenty-five years, where he retired in 1987 with the rank of SGM. He is also retired from BellSouth (AT&T) after 32 years. After his retirement, he opened Hammett Service Center in 1990, which he owned and operated for several years. He thoroughly enjoyed serving and visiting with the people of his hometown.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the Hammett's memory to Lebanon Church of Christ, 2410 County Road 6, Piedmont, AL 36272.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 19, 2020.