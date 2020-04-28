Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Lumpkin. View Sign Service Information Access Road Location - Covington 1215 Access Road Covington , GA 30014 (770)-786-7062 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph J. Lumpkin, of Covington, passed away Sunday, April 26, at the age of 85 and was happily reunited in heaven with his wife of sixty-seven years, Barbara Jean Lumpkin. Mr. Lumpkin was a native of Heflin, AL, and a supportive member of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Covington. He dedicated forty-one years to Blue Mountain Industries in Anniston, AL, before he retired from Beaulieu America, formerly American Polycraft, after five years. He was a man whose hobbies and interests took him to the great outdoors. It was there Mr. Lumpkin developed and grew his skills as a hunter, fisherman, and golfer. Woodworking was another pastime he loved, and it was an endeavor that yielded various pieces of furniture and such. Mr. Lumpkin had a fondness for his grandchildren and will be remembered as a caring and thoughtful family man. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brooke Compton; parents, William Joseph and Minnie Lee (Clark) Lumpkin; sisters, Lucille Cavender, Margaret Yates, Mary Shackleford; and brothers, Willie Lee Lumpkin, Clyde Lumpkin, Rudolph Lumpkin.

Mr. Lumpkin's memory will be held closely by his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Chuck Compton of Covington, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Vicki Lumpkin of West Pueblo, CO, William and Amy Lumpkin of Oxford, GA, Greg and Jill Lumpkin of Covington, GA; grandchildren and their spouses, Rickey, Jr., and Julie Lumpkin, Sara and Matthew Meadows, Joshua Lumpkin, Matthew and Emily Lumpkin, Katie Lumpkin, Victoria Lumpkin, Olivia and Wyatt Rabon, Alec and Elise Lumpkin, Tyler Lumpkin, Kyle Lumpkin, Paul Lumpkin, Andrew Lumpkin, Faith Standley, Charlie Compton, Brandon Compton; fourteen great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Ruby Woods, Katie and Russell Cobb, Katherine Collins; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service for Mr. Lumpkin will be held at his residence, and a private graveside service will be held at Anniston Memorial Gardens in Anniston, Alabama. Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to Solid Rock Baptist Church, Wild Game Supper, P.O. Box 1144, Covington, GA 30015.

Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, Covington, GA 30014.

Due to the current COVID-19, and coronavirus pandemic recommendations, the family regrets that the services must be private.

Ralph J. Lumpkin, of Covington, passed away Sunday, April 26, at the age of 85 and was happily reunited in heaven with his wife of sixty-seven years, Barbara Jean Lumpkin. Mr. Lumpkin was a native of Heflin, AL, and a supportive member of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Covington. He dedicated forty-one years to Blue Mountain Industries in Anniston, AL, before he retired from Beaulieu America, formerly American Polycraft, after five years. He was a man whose hobbies and interests took him to the great outdoors. It was there Mr. Lumpkin developed and grew his skills as a hunter, fisherman, and golfer. Woodworking was another pastime he loved, and it was an endeavor that yielded various pieces of furniture and such. Mr. Lumpkin had a fondness for his grandchildren and will be remembered as a caring and thoughtful family man. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brooke Compton; parents, William Joseph and Minnie Lee (Clark) Lumpkin; sisters, Lucille Cavender, Margaret Yates, Mary Shackleford; and brothers, Willie Lee Lumpkin, Clyde Lumpkin, Rudolph Lumpkin.Mr. Lumpkin's memory will be held closely by his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Chuck Compton of Covington, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Vicki Lumpkin of West Pueblo, CO, William and Amy Lumpkin of Oxford, GA, Greg and Jill Lumpkin of Covington, GA; grandchildren and their spouses, Rickey, Jr., and Julie Lumpkin, Sara and Matthew Meadows, Joshua Lumpkin, Matthew and Emily Lumpkin, Katie Lumpkin, Victoria Lumpkin, Olivia and Wyatt Rabon, Alec and Elise Lumpkin, Tyler Lumpkin, Kyle Lumpkin, Paul Lumpkin, Andrew Lumpkin, Faith Standley, Charlie Compton, Brandon Compton; fourteen great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Ruby Woods, Katie and Russell Cobb, Katherine Collins; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.A private family service for Mr. Lumpkin will be held at his residence, and a private graveside service will be held at Anniston Memorial Gardens in Anniston, Alabama. Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to Solid Rock Baptist Church, Wild Game Supper, P.O. Box 1144, Covington, GA 30015.Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, Covington, GA 30014.Due to the current COVID-19, and coronavirus pandemic recommendations, the family regrets that the services must be private. Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close