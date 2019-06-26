A Memorial visitation for Mr. Randall Lee Stephens, 56 of Jacksonville, will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Post Oak Springs Baptist Church. The Reverend Larry Bowlinger will officiate. Randall passed away June 21, 2019 at his home. Randall is preceded in death by his mother, Janet Noah Stephens. Randall was a native and long-time resident of Jacksonville and the Cedar Springs Community. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and artist. Randall is survived by his daughter, Katy Leeann Stephens; grandson, Garrett Noah Stephens; son, Colton Noah Stephens; father, John Stephens; sister, Belinda Stephens Crenshaw and husband, Jonathan; nieces, Erin Zellar and husband, Brady, and Kelsey Feiner; and great-niece, Addi Raye Zeller. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on June 26, 2019