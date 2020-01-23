Funeral service for Mr. Randy Sean Lacks, 47, of Alexandria, will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Leslee Bailey will be officiating. Burial will be held following the service in Jacksonville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. Mr. Lacks died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gina Scoville Lacks; his children, Lacie Lacks, Loraina Lacks, Cierra Lacks and Colton Lacks; his parents, John Dwight Lacks and Patricia Dobbins Lacks; and his brother, Chris Lacks. Mr. Lacks was a Christian, of the Baptist faith. He was an excellent husband, father, son and brother. Mr. Lacks was a dedicated and hardworking man and gave his all in everything he did. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and listening to music. Mr. Lacks was also an avid guitar player and enjoyed playing whenever he was able. He was loved beyond measure and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 23, 2020