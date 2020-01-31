The Anniston Star

Ray Scott

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Scott.
Service Information
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL
36201
(256)-236-0319
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral Ray Scott 73, will be Saturday, February 1, at 1 pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Pastor David Burnett, officiating. Interment will follow at Eden Hill Cemetery. Mr. Scott passed away on January 23, 2020. Mr. Scott served in the United States Army, he was a Fire Fighter in Auburn, AL, Security Guard for Weiser Security. Survivors include his wife: Louise Scott; children: Thomas Scott Jr. (Latonya), Kendrell McFarley, Terrence D. Scott, Ericka Richmond, and Aisha (David) Grider; sibling: Robert Scott, Freddie Scott, Craig Scott (Karen), Dorothy Butler Felton (Samford), Lois Scott Askew, W. Louise Fort (Rufus); grandchildren: Zayden T. Scott, Kennidi Mcfarley, Timothy J. Scott, Taylor M. Richmond, David S. Grider Jr. and Aiden M. Grider; great-grandchildren A'hnor E. McFarley, and Keeland A. McFarley other relatives and firends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edith Scott, siblings, Chester Scott, Joe Louis Scott, John Bennett Scott, and Vivian Scott,grandchildren, Zada Alexis Scott and Antonio Jarun Scott. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 31, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.