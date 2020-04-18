Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Sims Jr.. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. Piedmont , AL 36272 (256)-447-7113 Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Sims, Jr., 72, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home. Survivors include his wife, Jean Richardson Sims; three sons, Shane Sims, Hans Sims (Ashley), all of Piedmont, and Karsten Sims of Hokes Bluff; grandchildren, Kendall Barron (Chase), Jake Sims, Crimson Sims, Mia Sims, Drake Cebrian, Avery Eubank (Austin), Lottie Sims, and Hunter Sims; five great grandchildren; mother, Zeldria Sims; two sisters, Pamela Love (Bruce) of Piedmont and Rhonda Murphy (Clay) of Hokes Bluff; sisters-in-law, Rita Boose (Craig) of Piedmont and Nancy Hebert (Dave) of Gadsden; brothers-in-law, Jackie Knighten (Lisa) of Piedmont and Jerry Collins of Piedmont; nieces and nephews, Ashley Love, Mandy Barber (Jeff), Kennedy Lynn (Trent), Bo Schnebel (Felicia), Colton Harris, Amanda Otwell (Bobby Lee), Joey Grimes (Miranda), Dustin Knighten (Meaghan), Lindsey Shirley (Bo), Becky Collins (Mark), and Tammy Whitmore (Norman); several great nieces and great nephews; and caregiver, Jeannine Lareau. Pallbearers will be Colton Harris, Randy Schnebel, Bruce Love, Jackie Knighten, Jake Sims, Hunter Sims, Drake Cebrian and Chris Cox. Mr. Sims was a longtime resident of Etowah County and retired from Redstone Arsenal. He was an avid University of Alabama fan and enjoyed NASCAR and hunting. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Ray Sims, Sr. and niece, Sharon Byers. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and nurses Angie and Randi. Graveside service for Mr. Sims will be private. Thompson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 18, 2020

