A funeral service for Mr. Raymond Smelley, 86, of Oxford, will be on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. A burial will follow the service at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on the same day from 1:00 pm until the time of the service.
Mr. Smelley passed away on January 10, 2020 at NHC.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Martha Smelley; daughter, Lisa Glad (Joseph Glad); son, Michael Smelley (Linda Smelley); grandson, Russell Smelley; granddaughter, Katie Bryant (Aaron Bryant); sister, Annie Ruth Jacks, and a host of extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Macon and Adell Smelley; one brother and two sisters.
Mr. Smelley was a proud Army Veteran. He was a member at Lakeview Baptist for over 74 years. He retired from the Anniston Army Depot.
Mr. Smelley was an excellent carpenter and could build anything he set his mind to. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Encompass Hospice and NHC Healthcare in Anniston.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 12, 2020
