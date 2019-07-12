Funeral service for R C Walker, Jr. 67, will be on Saturday, July 13, at 3 pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ross Reed, Jr. officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Eden Hills Cemetery. Mr. Walker passed away on June 29, 2019 at Regional Medical Center. Mr. Walker graduated from Cobb Avenue High School in 1971. He served in the United States Army. Survivors include his siblings: Helen Anderson (Henry), Linda McCall (Tim), Charles Walker, Ray Walker (Angela), Ricky Walker, Carl Walker (Sandra), other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, RC, Sr. and Lila Me Walker, wife, Bobbie Jean Walker, sisters, Ella Mae Davis, Ruby Mae Steagall . Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on July 12, 2019