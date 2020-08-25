1/1
Reba Nell Morrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Mrs. Reba Nell Morrison, 84 of Anniston, will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2:30 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Tommy Ledbetter will be officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 12:30 pm until the time of the service. Mrs. Morrison passed away on August 22, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Lackey; daughter, Debbie Preston (Terry); grandchildren, Matthew Morrison, Joshua Lackey (Vicki), Adam Preston (Scarlett); great grandchildren, Channing Lackey, June Collins Lackey; sister, Jane Lovvorn; brothers, Gene Dewberry, Lowell Dewberry; sister in law, Betty Durham, and her caregiver and friend, Ella Ruth and Lenville Whitman. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Morrison; son, Jackie Morrison; daughter-in-law, Melony Morrison, and her step son, Tony Morrison. Pallbearers will be Matthew Morrison, Joshua Lackey, Lenville Whitman, Denney Hazzard, David Hazzard, and Richard Baker. Mrs. Morrison was a member at Abel Baptist Church for over 30 years. She spent majority of her life in Cleburne County and moved to Calhoun County after her husband passed. She devoted the last 25 years of her life helping out her family. She loved taking care of her children and grandchildren with whatever they needed. Mrs. Morrison loved flowers and gardening. She enjoyed crafting and playing the piano. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ella Ruth for the love and care she has shown Mrs. Morrison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved