A funeral service for Mrs. Reba Nell Morrison, 84 of Anniston, will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2:30 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Tommy Ledbetter will be officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 12:30 pm until the time of the service. Mrs. Morrison passed away on August 22, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Lackey; daughter, Debbie Preston (Terry); grandchildren, Matthew Morrison, Joshua Lackey (Vicki), Adam Preston (Scarlett); great grandchildren, Channing Lackey, June Collins Lackey; sister, Jane Lovvorn; brothers, Gene Dewberry, Lowell Dewberry; sister in law, Betty Durham, and her caregiver and friend, Ella Ruth and Lenville Whitman. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Morrison; son, Jackie Morrison; daughter-in-law, Melony Morrison, and her step son, Tony Morrison. Pallbearers will be Matthew Morrison, Joshua Lackey, Lenville Whitman, Denney Hazzard, David Hazzard, and Richard Baker. Mrs. Morrison was a member at Abel Baptist Church for over 30 years. She spent majority of her life in Cleburne County and moved to Calhoun County after her husband passed. She devoted the last 25 years of her life helping out her family. She loved taking care of her children and grandchildren with whatever they needed. Mrs. Morrison loved flowers and gardening. She enjoyed crafting and playing the piano. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ella Ruth for the love and care she has shown Mrs. Morrison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store