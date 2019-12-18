Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Leahey. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Mrs. Rebecca 'Becky' Leahey, 64, of Anniston, was held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Eulaton First Baptist Church at 2:00 pm. Pastor Randy Huddleston officiated the service. The family received friends on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home. Mrs. Leahey passed away on December 14, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Darrell Leahey; daughter, Gina Leahey; granddaughters, Makenzie Gorum and Keira Lovelidge; soon to be great granddaughter, Madelyn Blake Hughes; siblings, Gene Moore, Steve Moore, Kathy Gore and Judy Moore; fur babies, Roxy, Abby, Chloe, Buffy and Millie and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Moore and Jerimae Moore, and sister, Peggy Moore. Mrs. Leahey was a member of Eulaton First Baptist Church for over 40 years. She enjoyed listening to music, being crafty and spoiling her granddaughters. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mrs. Leahey's name to Eulaton First Baptist Church. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 18, 2019

