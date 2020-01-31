Guest Book View Sign Service Information Morrison Funeral Home - Tuscumbia 825 N Main Street Tuscumbia , AL 35674 (256)-383-7311 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Morrison Funeral Home 825 N Main Street Tuscumbia , AL View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Morrison Funeral Home 825 N Main Street Tuscumbia , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Mae (Wright) Hearn, age 91, of Sheffield, Alabama passed away on Jan. 26, 2020. She was born on Nov. 8, 1928, in Sheffield, Alabama to Sironer Briggs and Effie Pauline (Pickens) Wright. She was the youngest of 7 children. She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Thomas Lester Hearn, her parents, brothers S. B. Wright, Douglas Wright and Harvey Wright, sisters, Jeanette Rose, Cathryn Brooks and Sue Byram and 3 great grandchildren. Survivors include her sons, Jeffty Hearn (Nancy) of Muscle Shoals, Randy Hearn (Andrea) of Los Angeles, California, Mark Hearn (Linda) of Anniston and daughter Susan Hearn Abrams (Tommy) of Rockford. She is also survived by grandchildren, Rebecca Hearn, Sidney Hearn, Paul Hearn, Patrick Hearn, Michael Hearn, Stephan Hearn, Braden Hearn, Thomas King, Josh Abrams and Chase Abrams and 11 great grandchildren. Rebecca (Becky) has lived in Sheffield for all of her life. She was a graduate of Sheffield High School and attended Florence State College (University of North Alabama). Becky spent her life loving and caring for others. She was a caregiver for all of her brothers and sisters who predeceased her as well as for her husband Tommy. She was always loving and caring for family and members of her church. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church of Sheffield and a member of the Friendship Class of Sunday School Ladies. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. The Funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 am. A private burial will follow in Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery. The family would like to thank - Clezell Prince for her years of love and care for our mother and other members of our family, Alabama Hospice of the Shoals and ElderCare Services for the wonderful care and love of our mother and the entire family. Pallbearers will be Granddaughter & Grandsons. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the First United Methodist Church Sheffield. Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 31, 2020

