Funeral service for Rebecca T. Williams, 91, will be on Tuesday, July 9, at 11 am at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jerrell Hicks officiating. Interment will follow in Eden Hills Cemetery.
Mrs. Williams passed away on July 4, 2019 at Diversicare Oxford. Survivors include her son: Delbert (Gwendolyn) Jones, Sr., daughter: Donna K. Wilson; 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Sujett Threat, husband, Louis Washington Williams, sons, Tyrone Threat and Eulice "Pedro" Threat.
Anniston Funeral Service
Jeffrey C. Williams
2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019