Mr. Reginald Climes was born on February 7, 1922 and passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Jacksonville.
Survivors include his daughter, Leslie Regina Climes Keefer, son-in-law, Michael Overshon and wife Bonita and son-in-law, David Beard and wife Bonnie, four grandchildren, Stacy Blair and husband Benjie Blair, Summer Jennings and husband Cody Jennings, Bethany Marbut and husband Michael Marbut and Rachel Beard, six great-grandchildren, Raven and Savannah Blair, Rickey and Finn Jennings; and Addison and Tucker Marbut.
Mr. Climes is preceded in death by his wife, Margie Lee Jarrell Climes, son, Rodney Climes and daughter, Janice Climes Beard, parents, Mary and Rudolph Climes.
Mr. Climes was a resident of Anniston. He retired from Anniston Army Depot. Mr. Climes was owner of Climes Tax Service in Bynum, AL for 40 years. Mr. Climes was a WWII Navy Veteran. Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 1, 2019