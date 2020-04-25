Graveside service for Rene Sears 89, will be Monday, April 27, at 11am at the Mt. Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Parkam, officiating. Mrs. Sears passed away on April 21, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her son in-law: Lester Cunningham; 2 grandson and their families. siblings: Bessie L. Foster (Neddie), Mary J. Dark, Dorothy Siders, James V. Stephens (Gertrude), Wallace Stephens; adopted son: Frank Ervin, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Vera Stephens, her husband, Charles Sears, daughter, Shelia Cunningham. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 25, 2020